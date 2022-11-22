Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a new all-terrain version of their Huracan supercar, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept.

Lamborghini will launch a new Huracan Sterrato car in 2023 that will be based on this concept car, how much it will change is not known as yet.

“The Sterrato is one of the projects closest to my heart,” comments Rouven Mohr, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer. “It started back during my first professional experience at Lamborghini as head of vehicle development. We were testing at Nardò on the ‘Strada Bianca’ and some of us had the idea of also driving an old and modified Huracán on this dirt track. In the evening, following the first test, I was having dinner with Maurizio Reggiani and Mitja Borkert and we elaborated on the idea of creating a car halfway between the Huracán and the Urus. The goal was not so much to create an off-road vehicle but rather an unprecedented super sports car for all surface conditions. So we then built the prototype, a truly incredible car: a lot of fun to drive on dirt roads and with a true rally set-up. Now, I’m proud to see the birth of the definitive version, which will also make our customers very happy.”

The 2019 Huracán Sterrato concept combined the power of the V10 5.2 l engine, with the versatility of a car designed to guarantee maximum driving fun beyond the asphalt. The exterior made clear the Sterrato’s adventurous spirit, combined with the typical characteristics of a super sports car. Ground clearance was increased and the approach and departure angle improved. The track width was increased on both axles: wide-walled tires sat inside wider wheel arches with integrated air intakes, all of which contributed to the car’s commanding and adventurous stance.

You can find out more details about the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept over at the Lamborghini website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals