Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a new special edition version of its Huracan, the Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario, and the car gets a range of upgrades including an Akrapovic titanium exhaust and more.

The Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is not only a tribute to our racing division Squadra Corse,” commented Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, “but a concrete demonstration of how experience gained in motorsport can be effectively transferred to the road product, enhancing performance and driving pleasure. We firmly believe that motorsport is the most technically sophisticated and challenging test bed, and Squadra Corse’s know-how is a valuable asset that deserves to be highlighted on unique models and limited road series with a racing vocation.”

The livery is inspired by the Lamborghini SC63, the hybrid prototype of the Hypercar/GTP class that the brand will field in the world’s most prestigious endurance races in the 2024 racing season, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. The colours chosen for the two-tone livery are Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black), combined with a tricolor band that runs entirely across the “cofango” and roof.

You can find out more details about this limited edition Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario over at the Lamborghini website at the link below, it looks impressive from the photos.

Source Lamborghini



