Lamborghini Revuelto on the track (Video)

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is the replacement for the Aventador, the car comes with a massive 1,000 horsepower and a massive price tag, and the car starts at £450,000 in the UK.

Now we get to see how the car performs on the track with a new video from Top Gear, we get to see this awesome new Lamborghini in action, the car has a 0 to 62 mph time of just 2.5 seconds.

As a reminder the Revuelto features two electric motors on the front axle, and a 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, this gives the car a total of 1,001 horsepower and it has a top speed of 218 miles per hour. The car also comes with a new 8-speed twin-clutch gearbox that is both lighter and faster, offering a more responsive driving experience.

This new Lamborghini looks stunning from the photos and videos we have seen and the car comes with more cabin space, headroom, and storage compared to its predecessors. It also comes with a regenerative braking system.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is built around a carbon tub that is both lighter and stiffer than the Aventador’s. Coupled with significant aerodynamic improvements, including an active rear wing, the car is designed for optimal performance on both the track and the road.

Source & Image Credit: Top Gear



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals