Lamborghini has produced 10,000 Aventadors

Lamborghini has hit a significant milestone with its high-end Aventador sports car. The automaker is celebrating producing chassis number 10,000 meaning the factory has built 10,000 units since its introduction in 2011. While producing 10,000 cars doesn’t sound like a lot compared to mainstream automakers, for a low-volume boutique sports car manufacturer, that is a significant number of vehicles.

The 2020 Lamborghini Aventador S starts at over $417,000. The special 10,000 car was built for the Thai market. It is an Aventador SVJ Roadster covered in Grigio Acheso (grey) color with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and a special Ad Personam interior in red and black.

Lamborghini introduced the Aventador in 2011 with the coupe LP 700-4. That first version featured a 700 horsepower V12 engine able to push the car to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 350 km/h.

