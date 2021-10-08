Kumu Zero colorful minimalist wallet

If you are bored with brown or black wallets you may be interested in a new range of colorful minimalist wallets in the form of the handmade Kumu Zero range made in Italy. Using sustainable materials the Kumu Zero wallet range is handstitched and made from Italian leather and is capable of carrying up to 7 credit cards and for folded bills thanks to its single central pocket and two external pockets.

Kumu Zero minimalist wallet handmade in Italy

Thanks to its integrated elastic tape it never deforms in shape and your cards will remain securely within the wallet whatever adventures you engage in. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Kumu Zero campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Kumu Zero minimalist leather handmade wallet project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the minimalist leather handmade wallet, jump over to the official Kumu Zero crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

