3D printed wallet complete with credit card ejection system

Those of you with access to a 3D printer may be interested in a new slimline wallet created by Thingiverse member Aljaztitoric, complete with ejection system.

“It is wonderful to see how many of you like this wallet. I am receiving photos of your wallets every week, thank you! Although, I can see that some of you are struggling with assembling all printed parts into the functional wallet. I hope you will find these few words as helpful advice. – Inserting the ejector into the wallet frame: Use pliers or similar tool to sligtly bend the sides of the frame to be able to press in the ejector. Be patient otherwise is it possible to break the parts. – Latching parts fixing in place: In my case I am using both of them and they are not even glued to the frame. When the cards are inserted, they are holding the latches in place and other way around. Although, I am recommending to glue the latches down. – In case of the tolerance issues with the latching parts, the printed parts can be replaced with a soft cloth or fabric which should be placed on the same place.”

For more information and to download the 3D printing files required to make your very own, jump over to the official Thingiverse project page.

Source : Thingiverse : Adafruit

