Kraven the Hunter film trailer and released date

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie Kraven the Hunter based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment and will be distributed by Sony. The new film has been created to be the fourth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

Kraven the Hunter film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe and was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. A Kraven the Hunter release date has been set for October 6, 2023 throughout the United States. As soon more information is made available on the worldwide release schedule for theatres we will keep you up to speed as always.

Kraven the Hunter

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film. “

Marvel comics character

In the Marvel comics Kraven the Hunter, whose real name is Sergei Kravinoff, is a supervillain turned antihero character from the Marvel Comics universe. First appearing in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #15 in 1964, Kraven is one of Spider-Man’s most enduring adversaries and is a member of his rogues’ gallery.

Kraven is a big game hunter of Russian aristocratic background, seeking to defeat Spider-Man to prove himself as the world’s greatest hunter. He is known for his distinctive look, often clad in a lion’s head vest and jungle attire.

Kraven does not have any superhuman abilities; instead, he gains his enhanced strength, speed, and agility from a special serum that also prolongs his life. His character arc took a significant turn in the critically acclaimed storyline “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” in which he seemingly defeats Spider-Man and then takes his place to prove that he can be a better hero. This storyline explored themes of identity, honor, and the nature of heroism and is considered one of the most significant Spider-Man stories.

Source : Sony Pictures



