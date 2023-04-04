Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer 2 released

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the second trailer for the upcoming new animated movie Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse in which Miles Morales returns. The new film will premiere in theatres worldwide in a few months time and will be available to watch from June 2, 2023 onwards. Check out the latest trailer embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

As soon as more trailers are released ahead of the films premiere in a few months time we will keep you up to speed as always.

