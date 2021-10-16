Kompak crossbody bags for all your gadget needs $79

Black Ember has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its latest creation in the form of the awesome Kompak crossbody bags. Offering users a compact yet spacious gadget bag with plenty of unique features including, spring gated hooks, T6 aluminum hardware and black anodized, laser etched finishing.

Constructed from 100% recycled Nylon fibre Black Ember has collaborated with Cordura to use their new CorduraECO Nylon fabric. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative crossbody bags from roughly $79 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We put tons of effort into developing and testing our packs. Each Black Ember pack comes with a lifetime warranty to back it up. Our packs are durable and highly functional. We obsess over functional and aesthetic detail: each textile or hardware specification has been carefully chosen for its particular performance characteristics and aesthetic quality. Backers who take good care of their Black Ember pack can expect it to literally last their lifetime.”

Assuming that the Kompak funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Kompak crossbody bags project view the promotional video below.

“Black Ember is proud to be one of the worlds first brands to collaborate with Cordura on their new CorduraECO Nylon. It’s the first recycled 100% nylon textile from Cordura and the Kompak will be one of the first packs in the world to be made from CorduraECO Nylon.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the crossbody pack, jump over to the official Kompak crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

