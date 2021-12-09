Kolude tablet stand, wireless charger and hub $99

Kolude is a new combination tablet stand, wireless charger and hub enabling you to free up desk space by combining a wealth of features into one multifunctional device. Equipped with HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0 ports and a 60 watt power delivery fast charging port the Kolude is now available to back on Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. With the assumption that production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022.

“Use your iPad on your desktop in a stable and versatile way with a perfectly iPad-suited docking stand that expands your working experience and a new world of iPad desktop working possibilities. It holds your iPad, lets you change the tablet position, supports data transmission and wireless charging, and makes your work flow like never before. Explore a world of connectivity beyond what your iPad offers. Kolude Stand iPad Hub Bracket has a built-in USB-C Expansion Hub that features.”

“You can also tilt and rotate it from any angle with its two hinges. Use the upper hinge to exploring its 360º flipping possibilities. Roll it back up to 180º, and use the lower hinge to adjust the height according to your personalized preferences. You may find other iPad dock stations out there that will hold your tablet but will let it shake whenever you touch it—which really isn’t convenient at all. That’s why we designed Kolude Stand iPad Hub Bracket to be heavy enough to be extra stable: because the last thing you want when it comes to a device like this is for it”

“This unique iPad stand’s body is robustly built to last and strikingly designed with an all-aluminum alloy. This is a docking station that looks sleek and that is truly lasting. At the same time, the Kolude Stand features key Polyurethane touches that add comfort to your user experience and softness to accommodate your iPad and other devices, when you place them on the wireless charging tray.”

Source : Kickstarter

