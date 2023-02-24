Klipsch The Sevens and Nines speakers launch in the UK

Klipsch has announced the launch of The Sevens and The Nines speakers in the UK. These new monitor speakers are created with a range of luxury materials.

Prices for The Sveens start at £1,499 and The Nines start at £1,849, you can see more information on these new speakers below.

Klipsch The Nines and The Sevens powered monitors deliver room-filling sound with minimum space required, thanks to a built-in amplifier that is custom-engineered to maximize output and sound quality. The speakers are extremely versatile, easy to set up and use and connect to virtually everything —

including TVs via HDMI-ARC. They include an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth® wireless technology, digital optical, analogue RCA, USB inputs and a subwoofer output. The bi-amping design improves clarity and output, and the powered monitors feature a 192kHz / 24-bit decoding for flawless reproduction of high-resolution audio tracks.

Klipsch The Nines and The Sevens feature 1” titanium 1” titanium tweeters on Tractrix® horns. Larger in size and output, The Nines, with 240W total system power, employ an all-new 8” long-throw high excursion composite cone woofer, while mid-sized The Sevens, with 200W total system power, use a 6.5” long-throw woofer for room-filling sound and enhanced bass. The speakers are available in Walnut and Black veneer.

You can find out more information about the new Klipsch The Sevens and Nines speakers over at their website at the link below.

Source Klipsch





