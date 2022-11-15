Kimos thermos flask boils water on the go

After not being able to find a suitable solution for boiling water safely, the Kimos thermos flask has been created. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $100,000, thanks to over 1000 backers, with still nine days remaining on its campaign. The unique self heating thermos flask provides a safe and fast way to boil water wherever you may be and is powered by a rechargeable battery that can boil water in just three minutes.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“During my military service, my family came to visit me at the base. It was winter, and the weather was freezing. It was pouring and impossible to enter the building, so we sat under a small shed. My family brought a thermos with tea, but the tea was cold, and there was not enough tea for everyone. We were all terribly disappointed, and then I thought to myself that I should buy a smart bottle that can boil water without needing to connect to external electricity so that I have something to bring them the next time they visit.”

Kimos thermos flask

With the assumption that the Kimos crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Kimos thermos flask project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“After that day, I searched and did not find a product that satisfied my desire, all the products I saw only gave a partial solution. And so, after a lot of hard work for almost 3 years, we developed Kimos. The team with me and I are away a lot for things like travel, trips, and more, and that’s why we can provide the best solution””

“Prevent the frustration of hikers, drivers, parents, and students while looking for hot water when outdoors. Using Kimos will reduce the usage of gas and will prevent avoidable pollution. We currently have the prototype, patented safety mechanism, and an engineering team ready for manufacturing! “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the thermos flask, jump over to the official Kimos crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals