Kill Room film starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Maya Hawke

A new trailer has been released this week for the upcoming film, Kill Room, which stars the iconic Uma Thurman, the charismatic Samuel L. Jackson, and the rising star Maya Hawke, promises to be a riveting blend of art, crime, and suspense.

The plot of “Kill Room” centers around the character of Patrice Capullo, portrayed by Uma Thurman. Patrice is an art gallery owner who is struggling to keep her business afloat. On the other side of the spectrum, we have Gordon Davis, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Davis is a hitman for the mob, a job that, while lucrative, presents its own set of challenges, particularly in the area of money laundering. Davis and his associate, Reggie Pitt (Joe Manganiello), are in desperate need of a better way to clean their ill-gotten gains.

Kill Room film

In a twist of fate, Patrice and Davis cross paths through Patrice’s drug dealer. This unexpected meeting of the art world and the underworld sparks a plan that could potentially solve both their problems. However, there’s one catch: Patrice needs something to sell.

Enter Reggie Pitt, who discovers his hidden talent for art. He creates a painting that “sells” for an exorbitant price, thus launching the art career of “The Bagman”. However, when news of the high price tag for this mysterious new artist leaks, it attracts unwanted attention and press. This newfound fame does not sit well with his superiors in the underworld, setting the stage for a thrilling conflict.

“Kill Room” promises to be a captivating tale of art, crime, and the lengths people will go to solve their problems. With a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline, this film is set to be a must-watch for all cinema enthusiasts. The art world meets the underworld in this thrilling narrative, and the audience is left on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how it all unfolds.

Source: YouTube



