Kilker electric scooter hits Kickstarter combines technology and sustainability

A new electric scooter has launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the Kilker created by a design team based in Spain. The electric scooter combines technology, sustainability, design and high-quality materials and is now available via Kickstarter at discount prices. Kilker’s e-scooters are made from the high quality materials such as carbon steel, beech wood, shimano brakes, aluminium, schwalbe tires and more. Offering a combination that ensures comfort, safety and durability says Kilker.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1149 or £856, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Kilker electric scooter Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Kilker electric scooter project checkout the promotional video below.

“At Kilker we are unconventional thinkers, we don’t believe that things can’t change. We don’t like to follow, we want to control our ride and decide where to go. The world is changing and our mobility must too. Do you want to take part in the change?”

“We are committed to advance towards a more sustainable, safer and healthier mobility model. With our e-scooters we want to redefine urban mobility by understanding the user needs while looking for the perfect balance between bold vision and technology.”

Kilker electric scooters stand out from the crowd, it’s unique design merges aesthetic and quality, obtaining a premium contemporary look that makes it iKonic, says its design team. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Kilker electric scooter crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

