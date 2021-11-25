Kia Niro unveiled at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

Kia has unveiled their latest vehicle at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, the Kia Niro, this is the second generation of the car and it gets a range of upgrades.

The new Kia Niro comes with a new interior that features a range of sustainable materials and also a new exterior with an updated design.

The all-new Niro embodies Kia’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. As an integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly line up, the new model will appeal to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers.

“Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfills the practical needs of customers.”

Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Niro has been developed under the company’s Opposites United design philosophy, fulfilling ‘Joy for Reason’ ethos. It takes inspiration from nature in design and the choice of colour, material, and finish to strike a perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented outlook.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Niro over at Kia’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

