Kia K5 debuts packing AWD and 8-speed DCT

Kia has officially unveiled the all-new Kia K5 fastback sedan, and with it comes to some options that have never been offered on the range before. The car gets optional all-wheel-drive in addition to the standard FWD offering. The all-new 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission is making its debut in the K5.

The car has LED daytime running lights and an exterior that is meant to be sleek and muscular. The vehicle will be offered with a range of wheels between 16 to 18-inches and in a variety of colors. A Kia GT will be offered in North America.

The GT will use a 2.5L turbo gas engine, making 290ps and 422 Nm of torque. It will push the GT to 100 kph in 6.6 seconds. The standard engine will be a 1.6L turbo in North America with different engines for different markets. Hybrids will be offered, and the car will be available to purchase starting in the first half of 2020.

