Kia Concept EV9 launching in Europe in 2023

Kia has announced that it will be launching a new electric vehicle (EV) in Europe in 2023, the Kia Concept EV9.

The oncept EV9 will be turned from a concept into a production vehicle next year and it looks very interesting from the photos.

The Concept EV9 showcases Kia’s rationale on the SUV form for the sustainable mobility era. More than just a show car, the Concept EV9 fuses together aesthetics that inspire and are thought-provoking, an interior that redefines the parameters of what the inside space of an SUV should be, and a next-generation all-electric zero-emissions powertrain. It’s a prelude to what’s coming next from Kia as the brand trailblazes the road to sustainable mobility.

“The Kia Concept EV9 is another important marker for us in what has been an incredible journey so far for the new Kia brand. Having made our intentions clear – to become a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions – we have had to carefully assess how the near- to medium-term future will impact every type of vehicle and model. This includes the SUV,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Centre.

