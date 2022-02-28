2023 Kia Sportage SUV pricing revealed

Kia is an automotive manufacturer that has been building cars for many years now. Its longest-running nameplate is its small SUV called the Sportage. While the Sportage falls into the subcompact SUV segment, it is the largest vehicle in the segment with lots of cargo space and legroom for passengers.

Kia has revealed pricing for the 2023 Sportage and the LX version with front-wheel drive starts at $25,990. All-wheel-drive is available on all Sportage models, with the LX AWD starting at $27,790. Sportage EX is $27,990 or $29,790 when optioned with AWD.

Sportage X-Line is only available in AWD, priced at $30,790. The SX trim is $31,490 or $33,290 with AWD. SX-Prestige is priced from $33,490 or $35,290 with AWD. Kia’s X-Pro trim is only offered in AWD, starting at $34,990, while the top-of-the-line X-Pro Prestige AWD is $36,790. None of those prices includes the $1215 destination charge.

