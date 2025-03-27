Keychron K2 HE & K3 Max Wireless Mechanical Keyboards with UK-ISO Layouts

Keychron has introduced the UK-ISO layout versions of its Keychron K2 HE and Keychron K3 Max wireless mechanical keyboards, expanding its offerings to meet the needs of gamers, professionals, and productivity enthusiasts in the UK. These models combine advanced technology, customisation options, and ergonomic features, aiming to provide a premium typing experience. With versatile functionality and multi-platform compatibility, the K2 HE and K3 Max are designed to cater to a wide range of users.

Keychron K2 HE: High-Performance Precision

The Keychron K2 HE is engineered for users who demand precision and responsiveness. Its standout feature is the magnetic switch technology, which allows for adjustable actuation points and dynamic rapid triggers. This technology enhances performance in gaming and high-speed typing scenarios, offering a tailored experience for users who require accuracy and speed.

Constructed with a durable aluminium frame accented by rosewood, the K2 HE combines robustness with a sleek, modern aesthetic. The keyboard supports 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and wired connectivity, making sure compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux systems. This flexibility makes it suitable for a variety of setups, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Users can customise their experience through the Keychron Launcher configurator, which enables adjustments to RGB lighting, key sensitivity, and multi-action commands. The 75% layout offers a compact yet functional design, while the OSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps provide a tactile and durable typing surface. These keycaps are resistant to wear and oil, making sure long-lasting performance. Starting at £137, the K2 HE is positioned as a high-performance option for users seeking reliability, precision, and customisation.

Keychron K2 HE Key Features :

– Technology: Magnetic switches with adjustable actuation points and dynamic rapid triggers for precision and responsiveness.

– Build: Durable aluminium frame with rosewood accents (light wood for white edition, dark wood for black edition).

– Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and wired modes; compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux.

– Customisation: Keychron Launcher web configurator for RGB backlighting, sensitivity, and multi-action key commands.

– Design: 75% layout with OSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps for tactile feedback and durability.

– Price: Starting at £137

Keychron K3 Max: Slim Design with Advanced Features

The Keychron K3 Max is tailored for users who prioritise portability without compromising on functionality. At 31% slimmer than standard mechanical keyboards, it is an ideal choice for professionals and gamers who need a lightweight, compact solution. The keyboard features Gateron low-profile MX 2.0 mechanical switches, which deliver a responsive and satisfying typing experience in a slim form factor.

Equipped with QMK/VIA firmware, the K3 Max allows users to remap keys and create macros, offering extensive customisation options. This feature is particularly beneficial for programmers, gamers, and productivity-focused users who require personalised workflows. The keyboard is powered by an ARM Cortex-M4 32-bit MCU with 256KB Flash, making sure smooth and reliable performance.

To enhance the typing experience, the K3 Max incorporates IXPE acoustic foam and latex foam, which reduce keystroke noise and improve key stability. Like the K2 HE, it supports 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and wired connectivity, making it compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux systems. Additional features include hot-swappable switches, redesigned stabilizers for improved key balance, and three adjustable typing angles for ergonomic comfort. The low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps resist oil and wear, maintaining a clean and durable surface over time. Starting at £103, the K3 Max offers a balance of affordability, portability, and advanced functionality.

Keychron K3 Max Key Features:

– Technology: Ultra-slim design with Gateron low-profile MX 2.0 mechanical switches (31% slimmer than standard switches).

– Firmware: QMK/VIA support for remapping keys and creating macros.

– Build: ARM Cortex-M4 32-bit MCU with 256KB Flash, IXPE acoustic foam for silent keystrokes, and latex foam for key switch support.

– Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and wired modes; compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux.

– Customisation: Hot-swappable switches, redesigned stabilizers, and three adjustable typing angles for ergonomic comfort.

– Design: Low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps for durability and oil resistance.

– Price: Starting at £103

Shared Features: Versatility and User-Centric Design

Both the K2 HE and K3 Max share a range of features that enhance their appeal to a diverse audience. These keyboards are designed to excel in various applications, including gaming, programming, and extended typing sessions. Key shared features include:

Multi-platform compatibility : Both models work seamlessly with macOS, Windows, and Linux systems, making sure flexibility for users across different devices.

: Both models work seamlessly with macOS, Windows, and Linux systems, making sure flexibility for users across different devices. Wireless and wired connectivity : Options for 2.4 GHz wireless , Bluetooth 5.1 , and wired modes provide versatility for different usage scenarios.

: Options for , , and wired modes provide versatility for different usage scenarios. Customisable RGB lighting : Over 22 RGB backlight modes allow users to personalise lighting effects, brightness, and speed to suit their preferences.

: Over allow users to personalise lighting effects, brightness, and speed to suit their preferences. Ergonomic design : Adjustable typing angles aim to reduce strain during prolonged use, catering to both casual and professional users.

: Adjustable typing angles aim to reduce strain during prolonged use, catering to both casual and professional users. Durable keycaps: The double-shot PBT keycaps on both models resist wear and oil, making sure a long-lasting and clean typing surface.

These shared features highlight Keychron’s focus on delivering versatile and user-centric designs that cater to a wide range of needs.

Technology and Build Quality

Both keyboards are built with a focus on durability and performance. The aluminium frame of the K2 HE provides a sturdy foundation, while the slim design of the K3 Max ensures portability without sacrificing build quality. The inclusion of hot-swappable switches in the K3 Max allows users to easily replace or upgrade switches, adding to its customisation potential. Additionally, the use of acoustic and latex foams in the K3 Max enhances the typing experience by reducing noise and improving key stability.

The Keychron Launcher configurator and QMK/VIA firmware support further enhance the customisation capabilities of these keyboards, allowing users to tailor their setups to their specific needs. These features make the K2 HE and K3 Max suitable for a variety of tasks, from gaming and programming to general productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Keychron K2 HE is available starting at £137, while the Keychron K3 Max is priced from £103. Both models can be purchased directly from the Keychron UK website, featuring UK-ISO layouts tailored to regional preferences. This pricing positions the keyboards as competitive options in the wireless mechanical keyboard market, offering a combination of advanced features and affordability.

Expanding Options for UK Users

With the release of the K2 HE and K3 Max, Keychron continues to expand its presence in the UK market, offering keyboards that combine performance, durability, and customisation. By integrating features such as magnetic switches, low-profile designs, and extensive connectivity options, these models cater to a wide audience, from gamers to productivity-focused professionals. Their ergonomic designs and multi-platform compatibility further enhance their appeal, making them versatile tools for a variety of applications.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more Keychron keyboards :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals