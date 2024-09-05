Keychron K2 HE customizable magnetic, metal & wooden frame keyboard

If you’re looking for a new keyboard, the Keychron K2 HE magnetic keyboard has launched via Kickstarter. This 75% layout wireless keyboard integrates advanced magnetic switch technology, offering you unparalleled control and performance whether you’re gaming or working. Imagine having the power to customize your keyboard’s actuation points to your exact preference. With the Keychron K2 HE, you can do just that. The Hall Effect magnetic switches by Gateron come equipped with pressure-sensitive sensors, allowing you to set actuation points anywhere from 0.2 to 3.8 mm. This means you get precise, responsive keystrokes tailored to your needs.

Early bird promotions are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $125 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates). The Keychron K2 HE isn’t just about magnetic switches; it’s about giving you full control over your typing experience. Using the Keychron Launcher Web Configurator, you can set your actuation points with ease. The dynamic rapid trigger feature ensures fast keystroke resets, while Last Keystroke Prioritization (LKP) allows for seamless directional changes.

The Snap Click feature prioritizes deeper keypresses, and Dynamic Keystrokes (DKS) let you assign multiple actions to a single key. Plus, the Analog Mode offers variable input control, making this keyboard a powerhouse of customization. Imagine being able to switch between gaming and work modes effortlessly, adjusting your keyboard’s sensitivity to match your activity. This level of customization can significantly enhance your productivity and gaming performance.

Wooden Frame Keyboard

Versatility is key, and the Keychron K2 HE delivers. You can connect via USB (wired), Bluetooth, or 2.4G wireless options. It’s compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, smartphones, and tablets, making it a truly universal keyboard. With an ultra-fast polling rate of 1000 Hz in wired and 2.4G modes, and Bluetooth 5.2 that can pair up to 3 devices, you get seamless connectivity and performance. Imagine switching between your laptop, tablet, and smartphone with just a press of a button, maintaining a consistent typing experience across all your devices. This flexibility is invaluable in today’s multi-device world.

Not only is the Keychron K2 HE packed with features, but it also features a minimalistic design with natural rosewood accents. This aesthetic appeal enhances any workspace, making it a stylish addition to your setup. The sleek design doesn’t just look good; it also feels good, providing a comfortable typing experience that can reduce fatigue during long typing sessions. The natural rosewood accents add a touch of elegance, making this keyboard not just a tool, but a statement piece for your desk.

Assuming that the Keychron K2 HE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Keychron K2 HE magnetic keyboard project survey the promotional video below.

The specifications of the Keychron K2 HE are impressive. It features a 75% layout, Hall Effect magnetic switches by Gateron, customizable actuation points from 0.2 to 3.8 mm, and multiple connectivity options including USB (wired), Bluetooth 5.2, and 2.4G wireless. It’s compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, smartphones, and tablets, and offers a polling rate of 1000 Hz in wired and 2.4G modes.

Bluetooth pairing supports up to 3 devices. Special features include the Keychron Launcher Web Configurator, dynamic rapid trigger, Last Keystroke Prioritization (LKP), Snap Click, Dynamic Keystrokes (DKS), and Analog Mode. These features make the Keychron K2 HE a versatile and powerful tool for any user.

Elevate your typing game with the Keychron K2 HE and experience the future of keyboards today. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who simply loves the feel of a high-quality keyboard, the Keychron K2 HE offers a level of customization and performance that is hard to beat.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the magnetic keyboard, jump over to the official Keychron K2 HE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



