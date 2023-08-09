Shadow-X gasket mount mechanical keyboard with LCD display

Epomaker has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the Shadow-X gasket mount mechanical keyboard complete with a small yet versatile LCD display. This new mechanical keyboard is designed with a 70% layout, a strategic choice that optimizes space utilization without compromising on functionality.

The Shadow-X is not your average keyboard as the LCD screen sets it apart from its counterparts. This intuitive screen displays crucial information and can be fully personalized using the Epomaker Driver. This means you can tailor your keyboard to meet your exact needs and preferences whatever you might be doing whether it be productivity-based or gaming.

In addition to the LCD screen, the Shadow-X also comes with a built-in 3000mAh battery. This robust battery ensures extended use, eliminating the need for frequent charging. This feature is a testament to Epomaker’s commitment to delivering convenience and efficiency to its users.

Shadow-X mechanical keyboard with LCD display

The Shadow-X is not just about aesthetics and convenience; it also offers an immersive typing experience. This is made possible by its gasket mount structure and PC plate, which provide a cushioned feel. The keyboard also incorporates PORON Foam and an IXPE switch sheet. These elements work together to absorb hollow sound and minimize key stress, resulting in sound profile perfection.

Precision metal rotary knob

The keyboard’s functionality is further enhanced by its precision metal rotary knob. This feature allows for seamless switching between various devices, making multitasking a breeze. Despite its Function-row-less TKL design, the Shadow-X retains full functionality, with a simple shortcut to activate the function row.

“The EPOMAKER Shadow-X Keyboard is inspired by a quest for innovation and excellence. Drawing from the fusion of technology and art, its sleek design and captivating aesthetics embody cutting-edge features. Inspired by the contrast between darkness and light, the keyboard showcases a stylish blend of mysterious black tones and stunning RGB lighting. With a focus on precision and comfort, the Shadow-X Keyboard is crafted to deliver an exceptional typing experience. It represents a visionary approach that pushes the boundaries of functionality and aesthetics, merging technology and art seamlessly.”

Supports Windows and macOS

The Shadow-X is designed to be compatible with both Win and macOS systems. Users can easily switch between these systems using a few shortcuts. Furthermore, the keyboard supports both wired USB and wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connections. In Bluetooth mode, it can connect to up to three devices simultaneously, further enhancing its versatility.

Epomaker has made the Shadow-X available on its official website priced at $80. Users can choose from various switch options, including linear and tactile types, allowing them to customize their typing experience further. With its innovative features and user-friendly design, the Shadow-X is set to redefine the mechanical keyboard landscape.

Source: Epomaker



