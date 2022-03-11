Keep your phone camera and screen clean with WaterBear

WaterBear is an innovative small phone camera and screen cleaner designed to attach to the back of your phone. WaterBear is constructed out of a soft chamois nano carbon active polymer synthetic tri-blend material, featuring omnidirectional fibre loops to clean glass without scratching. The small patch is easily attached to your phone case or camera and can be conveniently used to quickly your screen or camera lens. The small patch uses micro suction technology to stick to the back of your phone.

The camera and screen cleaner is available in single sets as well as sets of two, four and jumbo packs of 9. When the stickiness wears off simply wash the patch in water and air dry to revitalize the sticky pad. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $25 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

Camera and screen clean

Assuming that the WaterBear funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the WaterBear camera and screen cleaner project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the camera and screen cleaner, jump over to the official WaterBear crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

