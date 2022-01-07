JBL PartyBox Encore 100W karaoke speaker with wireless microphones & lightshow

JBL have created a new karaoke speaker system in the form of the PartyBox Encore that will be launching during the summer months of 2022 priced at just under $400. Offering a small rechargeable speaker complete with 2 wireless microphones allowing you to party almost anywhere thanks to its integrated lightshow.

The rechargeable Bluetooth speaker is capable of providing up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and is certified IPX4 Splashproof and features both Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity as well as playback via USB and Aux-In inputs. The system is also equipped with True Wireless Stereo enabling you to pair two speakers together for stereo sound if desired.

Karaoke

“This limited-edition loudspeaker outputs an impressive 100W of sound and features a built-in lightshow that syncs to music. The JBL PartyBox Encore also comes with two digital wireless microphones allowing partygoers to sing along to their favorite tunes all night long. Its portable design has no limitation to the power it boasts and endless fun it will provide. Engineered with a rubber-gripped handle, the JBL PartyBox Encore is easily transportable to backyard gatherings, tailgates and karaoke parties. With up to 10 hours of battery life and an IPX4 splashproof design, music lovers can party the night away indoors or out without worrying about the elements.”

“The interface on the top of the JBL PartyBox Encore enables users to easily control the lightshow, volume and microphone settings. Through the dedicated JBL PartyBox app, partygoers can also customize a dynamic lightshow including fun strobe effects and club lights that sync to the beat of the music. With the two included microphones, friendly sing-off competitions are endless.”

Source : Harman

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals