Lofree Flow Kailh POM switch mechanical keyboard enters last week on Kickstarter

If you are looking to upgrade your mechanical keyboard you might be interested to know that the Lofree Flow Kickstarter project has now entered its final week. Thanks to over 1,300 backers the project has raised over $180,000 with still seven days remaining. If you are unfamiliar with the Flow mechanical keyboard it is the world’s first low profile keyboard equipped with Kailh Full POM switches and gasket mounts.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $129 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The slimmer and lower profile design of low-profile keyboards should ideally offer a more comfortable typing experience. However, The current existing low-profile keyboards don’t really catch on with consumers, like lacking the smoother typing experience they should provide, or limited key travel and tactile feedback. When they try to upgrade their keyboards and customize them to fit their typing preferences, they often find limited options for modifications and upgrades in the market.”

Low profile mechanical keyboard

“In today’s productivity-driven world, low-profile keyboards should excel in performance, offering a superior and smoother typing experience for extended use. Lofree understands the importance of enhancing the typing sensation of low-profile keyboards. Through extensive research, we have discovered that achieving an exceptional typing experience involves the seamless integration of key components like switches, gaskets, and more. This comprehensive approach ensures an optimal typing sensation beyond addressing a single issue.”

If the Lofree Flow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“Thus, Lofree has revolutionized switches by optimizing fundamental materials and overall structure, setting development standards, establishing parameter guidelines, and implementing a modulation scheme to deliver an unmatched switch feel. In collaboration with Kailh, a reputable factory renowned for precision switch development and extensive manufacturing experience, they have successfully transformed this innovative idea into a tangible reality.”

