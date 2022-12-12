KAGURA brass fire blow pipe helps you maintain your fire from afar

If you enjoy building camp fires outdoors and are looking for a way to nurture those flames a little higher. You might be interested in a unique brass fire blow pipe called the KAGURA. Made in Japan the fire blow pipe “performs just like a musical instrument” and helps you maintain your fire from afar. Consisting of 15 individual pieces that can be easily attached together or disassembled for easy transportation between campsites the fire blow pipe is now available to back via Kickstarter. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $94 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

“During their adventures outdoors, one fundamental part of their camp is the campfire. A fire offers a way to cook food, make warm beverages, and keep warm while maybe chatting with friends, or offering an option to self reflect. We have an item that we want to offer to those people that will help improve this special time by the fire, the KAGURA Brass Fire Blow Pipe.”

KAGURA Fire blow pipe

“We at Tanaka Kinzoku are specialists when it comes to the processing of brass, and so we have created an item that is made from one whole rod of this wonderful material. Linking back to our Japanese roots of traditional craftsmanship, the item that we have produced is, we think, a real gem, and we want people from all over the world to try it out!”

If the KAGURA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the KAGURA brass fire blow pipe project check out the promotional video below.

“The KAGURA Brass Fire Blow Pipe at first glance looks like a flute, with a rather graceful and elegant appearance. It doesn’t stop just at the looks of the pipe either. The material that is used to make certain wind instruments, brass, is also used to make this pipe. Made from one piece of brass, each piece of the blowpipe is turned, cut, processed, and so on, using the honed skills of our craftsmen to make an extremely high quality fire blow pipe.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the brass fire blow pipe, jump over to the official KAGURA crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





