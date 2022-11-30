Pacofire folding titanium outdoor campfire stove



Pacofire is a new lightweight, outdoor folding campfire that weighs just 500g in its titanium version. If you are looking for something a little more heavyweight a stainless steel option is also available weighing 1.2 kg. The campfire measures just 204 m x 204 mm and can support to 7.5 kg of weight.

Its makers have designed the campfire to provide up to 50 years or longer of use and the portable fire is constructed from 1.5 mm thick titanium or stainless steel. The unique campfire is perfect for solo adventurers but also large enough for two to share a meal. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You love the great outdoors, but traveling with cookware can be a chore. Cooking and enjoying decent meals can be tiring when you’re carrying everything on your back. Pacofire makes things lighter for you. It’s the world’s lightest portable grill that lets you enjoy your nature trips more. You don’t have to compromise on convenience or delicious meals.”

Lightweight folding camp fire

If the Pacofire crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Pacofire outdoor campfire stove project check out the promotional video below.

“Literally take some weight off your shoulders with a grill that’s made of food-grade Titanium and weighs less than a pound (500 grams). Lighter cookware means a lighter load on your back so you can enjoy the scenery more. Pacofire is so light that you won’t even notice carrying it. Your whole outdoor experience literally becomes lighter, from exploring to cooking, to enjoying better meals.”

“A trip to nature doesn’t have to involve bulky cookware, it can be just made of four parts, be lightweight, and convenient. There’s no denying that wind can be a major meal-killer, no matter where you are camping. Pacofire comes with thoughtfully designed windshields along the sides to protect the burner. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the outdoor campfire stove, jump over to the official Pacofire crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





