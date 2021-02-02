K210 AI Accelerator Raspberry Pi HAT for edge AI camera application

Developers or Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building edge artificial intelligent camera applications may be interested in the K210 AI Accelerator Raspberry Pi HAT now available via Crowd Supply. The K210 AI Accelerator takes the form of a compact Pi HAT that uses the the Kendryte K210 AI processor to provide 0.5 TOPs (Tera Operations Per Second) of processing power.

“We try to make your life easier by providing free models, but that should not stop you from developing your own. To train your own model, you would need a seprate computer, preferably with an Nvidia GPU. We predominantly use TensorFlow and will provide an exmaple how to train your own object detection model. The Kendryte KModel conversion tool supports TFLite, Caffe, and limited support of ONNX format.”

Once you install the HAT on your Raspberry Pi you can use one of our many free pre-trained models, to add machine vision features using deep learning to your RPi-based camera in a matter of minutes rather than months say its creators “skipping the tedious flow of training your own neural networks”.

“Using the familiar Visual Studio Code for Raspberry Pi and the necessary toolchain for K210, you can develop all the K210 firmware on the Pi itself.”

“The K210 AI Accelerator has a Infineon Trust-M onboard. This lets you establish a secure connection to AWS through MQTT without exposing the private key. This is important when you are deploying your IoT devices in the field. Schematics, C code in the K210, and all code running on the Raspberry Pi will be open sourced. Pre-trained models are provided in binary form. Also, sample Caffe and Tensorflow projects are available to help you create your own custom neural network.”

Source : Crowd Supply

