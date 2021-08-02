Jupiter Nano ARM based mini PC can run NuttX RTOS or Linux

If you have been patiently waiting for the previously announced Jupiter Nano mini PC and development board capable of running NuttX RTOS or Linux to launch. You will be pleased to know it is now available via the Crowd Supply website offering a high performance ARM based mini computer measuring just 2.86 x 6.35 cm in size. prices start from $65 and worldwide shipping is expected take place sometime during December 2021. Free shipping is provided throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available for $10.

The Jupiter Nano is an open-hardware, ARM-based development board powered by a Microchip SAMA5D27C-LD1G running at 498 MHz supported by AP Memory AD2100XXX 128 M x 32 LPDDR2 DRAM chip integrated into system-in-package (SIP). Power management is handled by a Qorvo ACT8945A with integrated LiPo battery charging capability and the developer board is compatible with many LiPo batteries currently on the market.

” The Jupiter Nano mini PC is a capable robot controller with the following interfaces: 5 SPI, 5 TWI, 4 USART, 1 CAN, and 1 I²SC. The USARTs can handle the RS-232, RS-485, and LIN protocols. This is made possible by the SAMA5D27C’s special Flexcom peripherals which can be individually configured to do any of these jobs. Jupiter Nano also uses DMA so its processor doesn’t have to do a lot of work to get data into or out of the chip.”

“If you need to control motors or lighting directly, there are 6 PWM outputs for that purpose. The I²SC interface can drive digital audio amplifiers, and there is one channel of Class D amplified PWM audio capable of driving an analog amplifier directly. Five 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) channels will help you digitize analog signals or analog audio. So if you’ve got sensors, screens, sound systems, or motor controllers to talk to, this tiny board has you covered.”

“The Jupiter Nano mini PC has an on-board USB-to-UART converter, so you can just connect a USB cable to log in to the main console or read system logs and error messages. It has a mini-JTAG connector as well, so you can plug in a hardware debugger – essential for getting to the bottom of subtle bugs.”

