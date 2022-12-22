JUNG_E science-fiction film unveiled by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming new movie JUNG_E telling the story of the most advanced A.I. combat warrior created. The new movie will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on January 20 2023. The upcoming South Korean sci-fi film written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo. The JUNG_E film features the final film appearance of actress Kang Soo-yeon who died ahead of its release.

“Jung_E portrays a desolated Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer habitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory – meaning the end of the war – now hinges on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary Jung_E into a scalable robot.”

JUNG_E

“In a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, a researcher at an AI lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier — her mother.”

Source : Netflix





