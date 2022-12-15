Kaleidoscope heist TV series premiers on Netflix January 1, 2023

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming heist TV series named Kaleidoscope starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle. Netflix has set the release date for Kaleidoscope in a few weeks time announcing that the TV series will premiere on January 1, 2023. The first season of kaleidoscope will consist of eight episodes and all will be released at the same time allowing you to binge watch the complete season in one sitting if desired. The new TV series storyline is based around the largest heist ever attempted, the “vengeance and betrayals that surround it.”

Netflix Kaleidoscope

“Spanning 24 years, Kaleidoscope centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It’s loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. the TV series was previously known as Jigsaw but has now and been named Kaleidoscope for its launch on the Netflix streaming service.”

Source : Netflix





