First Ladder Season of Diablo II Resurrected now live

Over the weekend Microsoft and Blizzard announced that the first Ladder Season of Diablo II: Resurrected is now available to enjoy providing the first Diablo II balance changes in over a decade, impacting every class. As well as plenty of new content in Patch 2.4, including New Rune Words, New Horadric Cub Recipes, Mercenaries Updates, and more.

Ladder Season of Diablo II: Resurrected

“Put your battle skills to the test with the first competitive Ladder season within this acclaimed action RPG and experience a world of updates impacting a plethora of gameplay elements. With significant gameplay changes for the first time in a decade, your next trip to Sanctuary might include some new strategies to ready yourself against the Forces of the Burning Hells. From changes across each class, new Horadric Cube Recipes, reworking Mercenary levels and more, use this guide to make sure you return to Sanctuary with ease.”

“Dive head-first into the action with this ranked competitive system through a series of available modes with a fresh Ladder-specific character(s). Gain experience as you compete across various modes, each with their own dedicated leaderboard. During the limited timeframe, you can also have access to Ladder-specific content such as new Rune Words and Horadric Cube Recipes. The leaderboard rankings will reset once the Ladder season ends and shift characters to non-ladder mode. This will give you the opportunity to store your hard-earned treasured loot and Ladder-specific items for future Ladder seasons.”

“For the first time in over eleven years, each class will experience balance updates to significantly improve the gameplay experience. After listening to players’ thoughts, opinions, and survey answers, a plethora of changes have made their way into the game to improve the viability of each class while retaining the class fantasy of our favorite heroes. These balance adjustments were created with a focus on expanding more skill build variety and adding more viable possibilities with playing each class. The game is built around completing the Acts on each difficulty and so these updates should empower players to play their heroes in the ways they prefer and even improve the effectiveness of lesser-used skills.”

Source : Major Nelson

