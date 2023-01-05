JUNG_E official trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a second trailer for its upcoming post-apocalyptic South Korean science-fiction film JUNG_E which will be streaming later this month and available to watch on the Netflix service from January 20, 2023. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho the film stars Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo. Unfortunately JUNG_E features the final film appearance of actress Kang Soo-yeon who died ahead of the films release.

JUNG_E tells the story of the most advanced A.I. combat warrior created. “In a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, a researcher at an AI lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier — her mother.”

JUNG_E

“Jung_E portrays a desolated Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer habitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory – meaning the end of the war – now hinges on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary Jung_E into a scalable robot.”

“This riveting sci-fi action-drama from “Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-ho stars Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo.”

For more information jump over to the official Netflix website ahead of the films premiere on January 20, 2023.

Source : Netflix





