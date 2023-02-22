John Wick Chapter 4 special feature film trailer

The highly anticipated fourth chapter of the John Wick story will premier in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from March 24, 2023 onwards. As you would expect John Wick Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves as the main protagonist once again and also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

Check out the latest special feature trailer released by Lionsgate Movies in providing more insight into what you can expect from the new characters and storyline of chapter 4. Which continues the storyline from the previous three.

John Wick Chapter 4

“​​John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4 (also known simply as John Wick 4) is an upcoming American neo-noir action thriller film which is serving as the direct sequel to 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as well as the fourth installment in the John Wick film series. Directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, it is produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Starring Keanu Reeves returning as the title character, the film is produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals