New John Wick Chapter 4 trailer released by Lionsgate

It will please John Wick fans to know that Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming fourth film in the John Wick series. Providing a glimpse of what you can expect from the highly anticipated John Wick Chapter 4 film that will premiere in theatre screens worldwide on March 24, 2023.

Once again, Keanu Reeves returns as the master assassin in John Wick 4 and is joined by Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick 4 release date

“​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

“John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin”

John Wick Chapter 4 has been directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

