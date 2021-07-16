New Lotus Emira goes for a spin with Jenson Button (Video)

Lotus recently unveiled their new Lotus Emira, we have already seen one video of the car in action at the Goodwood Hill Climb and now we have another.

The video below shows Jenson Button driving the new Emira on a track, the car will be available with two different engine options.

The new Lotus Emira is one of the coolest cars we have seen for some time, it looks like a £200,000 supercar but will start at £60,000.

The Emira will come with a choice of a 2.0 litre four cylinder AMG engine with AMG’s DCT automatic transmission or a 3.5 litre V6 engine that comes with a manual or automatic transmission. this is the same 3.5 V6 is the same engine that lotus uses in their Evora and Exige.

The exact performance figures for each engine have yet to be revealed, but Lotus has confirmed that the car will come with a 0 to 62 time of under 4.5 seconds, it will also have a top speed of around 180 miles per hour.

You can find out more details about the new Lotus Emira over at the Lotus website at the link below, we suspect this is going to be a very popular car for the company.

Source Lotus, DPcars

