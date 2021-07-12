Lotus Emira takes on Goodwood hill climb (Video)

The new Lotus Emira was unveiled last week, it is definitely one of the best looking cars we have seen for some time.

The car will be available with two engine options a 2.0 litre AMG engine with an AMG DCT automatic transmission or with a 3.5 litre Toyota engine.

Lotus are showing the car off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and now we get to see the new Emira take on the Goodwood hill climb. The video below from Smee150 shows us the new Lotus in action, the car is driven by Jenson Button.

As we can see and hear from the video the new Lotus Emira is going to be a very impressive sports car and considering its £60,000 price it looks like it is also going to be very popular.

Lotus have not revealed all of the specifications on the car as yet, what we do know is that the cars will have between 360 and 400 horsepower depending on the model. They will also come with a 0 to 62 time of under 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 miles per hour.

We can’t wait to find out more details about Lotus’s new sports car, you can find out more information about the car over at the Lotus website.

Source Shmee150

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals