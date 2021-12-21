JKJinno automatic mechanical skeleton watch from $299

The team of designers at JKJinno have created a new timepiece in the form of the JKJ01 automatic mechanical skeleton watch which is powered by a movement containing 27 jewels and boasting a frequency of 4Hz (28,800 A/h), with a power reserve capable of providing up to 80 hours of continual use.

JKJinno automatic mechanical skeleton watch

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $289 or £214 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 67% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“JKJinno is a microbrand founded by three young men: Jason, Ken, and Jack. Each one is a seasoned expert in the field of watchmaking. They came together with the goal of breaking through the price to value dilemma in order to create luxurious and affordable watches for everyone to enjoy. Amazing quality for a great price, featuring a skeleton movement, mind-blowing new time-telling method, diamond-cut index, both side sapphire crystal, extra slim design and much more!”

With the assumption that the JKJinno crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the JKJinno automatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“As you may have guessed, a skeleton movement refers to a type of watch movement that exposes all of its mechanics for the eye to see. The beauty lies in its ability to display the full glory of a mechanical watch. Whether it be the gears grinding, the spring barrels contracting, or just the way every part fits and works together, many who love it always look for more. Skeleton movements are easily recognized by their unique top plate patterns which are highly connected to a watch’s stability. Due to its delicacy, few microbrands can afford to change or adjust the look.”

“Here at JKJinno, we are proud to present a modified skeleton movement exclusive to our watches. We managed to source the very reliable movement 7 series from an old friend of ours, the HZ factory. Through them, we gained the freedom to explore and create without having to compromise the reliability of the watch as a whole.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official JKJinno crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

