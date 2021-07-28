JingPad A1 Linux tablet hands on review

If you are interested in learning more about the JingPad A1 Linux tablet this new video providing an in-depth hands-on demonstration of its features, design and functionality might be worth more investigation. The JingPad A1 Linux tablet is equipped with a 11″ AMOLED 2K 4:3 screen offering a screen resolution of 2368 x 1728 pixels and a pixel density of 266 pixels per inch (PPI).

The JingPad A1 Linux tablet is powered by an Unisoc Tiger T7510 processor and features a 12nm octa-core chipset with 4x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The internal rechargeable 8,000mAh battery can provide up to 10 hours on a single charge and thanks to its fanless design the tablet does not require a fan for cooling, providing a quiet user experience. The tablet is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UMCP storage and also includes a microSD card slot

allowing you to benefit from an additional 512 GB of storage if needed.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $149 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the JingPad A1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021.

“We packaged the latest hardware components into a beautiful industrial design with a weight of only 490 grams. JingPad A1 comes with a high resolution 4:3 screen and a magnetically detachable keyboard to enhance desktop-like productivity.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Linux tablet, jump over to the official JingPad A1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo : Liliputing

