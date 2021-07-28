MagFlott tablet and iPad Stand hits Kickstarter

MagFlott is a new tablet and iPad stand that uses magnets to create a floating iPad holder that allows you to rotate tilt and position your iPad in the perfect ergonomic position on your desk enabling you to use a trackpad and mouse and your iPad is a comfortable productivity tool. The iPad stand has been specifically created for the Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air 4 tablets and is now available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $35,000 thanks to over 300 backers with still 28 days remaining. The premium magnetic iPad stand has been designed by engineers based in Los Angeles California and has been under development for over 18 months.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the MagFlott campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the MagFlott iPad Stand project view the promotional video below.

“Hi, I’m Charlie, Co-Founder of CharJenPro and Designer of MagFlott. Thank you for learning about MagFlott.I spent over 1.5 years designing this Premium iPad Stand. I designed this stand for you! For people who love unique designs and minimalist style. Ones that care about high-quality materials and simplicity. A complete redesign. Improved quality: stronger magnets, better stability, softer backing, higher screen placement. Most importantly, a new Magnetic Multi-Hinge Slate.”

“Magnetic Slate Adapter will cost an additional $19.99. It can not be used on an iPad case. The weight of both the iPad and the case will be too heavy to hold. An iPad case can not be used with it on the back of the iPad.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the iPad Stand, jump over to the official MagFlott crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals