Flick ergonomic mouse arm and wrist rest

If you use a mouse on a daily basis you may be interested in a new ergonomic arm and wrist rest designed to make your gaming or working environment a little more comfortable. The innovative design has been created by a team based in Stockholm, Sweden and features an all-in-one patented solution that provides computer mouse users with better ergonomics through a Scandinavian minimalistic design.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Flick campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Flick ergonomic arm and wrist rest project view the promotional video below.

“Did you know that an average person at work makes up to 7000 mouse clicks every day? While doing this, you also move your arm and wrist in micro-movements with high friction that damages your muscles and tendons. Flick is a patented arm- and wrist rest that provides computer mouse users with better ergonomics. Flick is engineered and designed with physicians, out of published scientific studies, and feedback from thousands of previous customers.”

“We’ve engineered and designed a product that provides you with better ergonomics when you are working, in order to ensure healthy computer mouse usage. With Flick, you can build a more ergonomic workstation to create a healthier and more productive future for yourself. After all, the workstation is where many of us spend the majority of our time during the days, so it is necessary to create a healthy and sustainable environment. After having launched 3 previous successful Kickstarter projects, we’re now happy to introduce Flick.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the ergonomic arm and wrist rest, jump over to the official Flick crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

