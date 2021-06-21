If you are searching for a gaming mouse for MMO games you may be interested in the new ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless MMO gaming mouse, specifically created to provide plenty of buttons and up to 67 hours of gameplay from a single charge. The ROG Spatha X Wireless MMO mouse will be launching in a few days time on June 24th 2021 and will be priced around $150. The wireless MMO gaming mouse offers dual-mode connectivity allowing you to use it either wired or wirelessly at 2.4 GHz. Equipped with 12 programmable buttons and advanced customization options the gaming mouse is equipped with a 19,000 dpi optical sensor, plus 1000 Hz polling rate when either wired or wirelessly connected to your PC.

“Dual-mode connectivity lets you play your way. ROG Spatha X utilizes an RF 2.4 GHz connection with high data throughput to ensure your commands are tracked accurately in-game. And once the battery runs out, just hook it up and continue the fight while charging, all without losing responsiveness and performance.”

“The 12 programmable buttons on ROG Spatha X put a myriad of commands in the palm of your hand, with six side buttons arranged to resemble the iconic ROG eye. The placement of each button has been carefully considered so they’re within reach, and all have been designed to provide a tactile click feel for intuitive, responsive control. ROG Spatha X offers phenomenal battery life, giving you up to 67 hours of play time on a full charge. And if the battery does run low, just 15 minutes of charging via USB-C or the charging dock provides up to 12 hours* of intense wireless gaming.”

