Razer Naga X MMO gaming mouse launches with 16 buttons

Razer has announced the launch of its new Naga X MMO gaming mouse, offering gamers 16 programmable buttons, a 85g midweight ergonomic design and 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches. Priced at $80 the Razer Naga X MMO mouse is now available to purchase directly from the Razer online store and worldwide partners.

“Whether you’re a tank, healer or DPS, always be ready to raid with the Razer Naga X an ergonomic MMO gaming mouse with 16 programmable buttons. Made lighter and armed with other best-in-slot features, it’s time you got geared up to top the logs.”

Weighing 40% less than the Razer Naga Trinity, the Razer Naga X’s lighter, ergonomic form makes every swipe feel effortless, says Razer. Who recommend the new gaming mouse for gamers with medium to large hand sizes, “this MMO gaming mouse is best suited for those who favor palm or claw grip styles”.

“Have a greater arsenal of commands at your fingertips by mapping out essential hotkeys or macros via Razer Synapse 3, and utilize its advanced feature Razer HyperShift to double your inputs with a secondary button profile that can be toggled at the press of a key.”

“Improved with greater tactile feedback, every click now feels and sounds more satisfying—actuating via an infrared light beam for an industry-leading response time of 0.2ms. Because this form of actuation no longer requires traditional physical contact, it removes the need for debounce delay and never triggers unintended clicks, giving you closer control and flawless execution.”

Source : Razer

