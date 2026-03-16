Jetson ONE Personal eVTOL Demonstrated Flying Along the Coastline.

The Jetson ONE is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft designed to make personal flight more accessible and practical. With a lightweight frame made from aluminum and carbon fiber, it weighs just 115 kilograms (253 pounds), including its battery system. This compact design allows for easy storage and transportation, with foldable arms that further enhance its portability. Notably, the Jetson ONE can be flown in the United States without a pilot’s license, opening the door for recreational pilots to experience short-distance flights with minimal barriers to entry.

Explore the Jetson ONE’s key features and performance capabilities, including its maximum flight time of 20 minutes and top speed of 102 km/h (63 mph). Learn how its intuitive 4-axis joystick and onboard flight computer simplify piloting, even for beginners. Additionally, gain insight into its advanced safety systems, such as a redundant propulsion setup and a radar-driven auto-landing system, which ensure a secure and reliable flying experience. Together, these elements highlight the Jetson ONE’s potential as a practical option for personal aviation enthusiasts.

Jetson ONE Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Jetson ONE is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft designed for personal and recreational use, requiring no pilot’s license in the U.S.

Its lightweight frame, made from aluminum and carbon fiber, weighs only 115 kg (253 lbs) and features foldable arms for easy storage and portability.

Powered by eight electric motors, it offers a maximum flight time of 20 minutes, a top speed of 102 km/h (63 mph), and an operational ceiling of up to 1,500 feet AGL.

User-friendly controls, including a 4-axis joystick and onboard flight computer, allow most users to learn basic piloting in under five minutes.

Advanced safety features include a crash-protective safety cell, redundant propulsion, hands-free hover, auto-landing and a ballistic parachute for emergencies.

The Jetson ONE is reshaping the future of personal aerial mobility. This electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft is designed to make personal flight more accessible and practical for a wider audience. In the United States, it can be flown without requiring a pilot’s license, significantly lowering the barriers to entry for recreational aviation. With its advanced safety systems, lightweight construction and user-friendly controls, the Jetson ONE offers a forward-looking solution for short-distance and recreational flying.

Innovative Design and Lightweight Engineering

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The Jetson ONE’s design emphasizes portability, durability and efficiency. Its frame is constructed from a combination of aluminum and carbon fiber, materials renowned for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. This engineering approach ensures the aircraft remains lightweight while maintaining structural integrity, with a total weight of just 115 kilograms (253 pounds), including its battery system. Key design features include:

Compact dimensions of 2700 x 1600 x 1120 mm, allowing for easy storage and transportation.

Foldable arms that reduce its width, enhancing convenience for storage and mobility.

These features make the Jetson ONE a practical choice for individuals seeking a portable and efficient personal aircraft. Its lightweight build not only improves performance but also simplifies handling, making it an ideal option for recreational pilots.

Performance and Flight Capabilities

The Jetson ONE is powered by eight electric motors, each paired with a propeller, making sure reliable and efficient propulsion. While it is optimized for short-distance flights, its performance strikes a balance between speed, altitude and safety, making it suitable for a variety of recreational uses. Performance highlights include:

A maximum flight time of approximately 20 minutes, depending on factors such as pilot weight and wind conditions.

A top speed of 102 km/h (63 mph), designed to prioritize safety and control during flight.

An operational ceiling of up to 1,500 feet above ground level (AGL) or 10,000 feet mean sea level (MSL).

These specifications make the Jetson ONE an appealing option for short commutes or leisure flights, offering a unique perspective on personal travel. Its electric propulsion system also ensures quieter operation and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional aircraft.

User-Friendly Controls for Accessible Flying

The Jetson ONE is designed to make flying as intuitive as possible, even for individuals with no prior aviation experience. Its control system is built around simplicity, allowing users to quickly learn the basics of piloting. Key features of the control system include:

A 4-axis joystick that provides precise and straightforward navigation.

An onboard flight computer that manages stabilization and simplifies complex maneuvers.

According to the manufacturer, most users can master the fundamentals of flying the Jetson ONE in under five minutes. This ease of use makes it an attractive option for beginners and enthusiasts alike, lowering the learning curve associated with personal aviation.

Safety Features for Secure Flight

Safety is a cornerstone of the Jetson ONE’s design, with multiple systems in place to minimize risks and ensure a secure flying experience. These features are aimed at both preventing accidents and protecting the pilot in the event of an emergency. Notable safety features include:

A race car-inspired safety cell designed to protect the pilot during a crash.

A redundant propulsion system that allows the aircraft to continue flying even if one motor fails.

Hands-free hover technology that provides automatic stabilization during flight.

A radar-driven auto-landing system that ensures a safe descent in emergencies.

A ballistic parachute for rapid deployment in critical situations.

These advanced safety measures make the Jetson ONE one of the most secure personal aircraft in its category, giving users confidence in its reliability and performance.

Specifications and Practical Considerations

While the Jetson ONE offers a range of impressive features, it also comes with certain limitations due to its compact and lightweight design. These constraints reflect its focus on recreational and short-distance use rather than long-range or commercial applications.

Specifications include:

A maximum pilot weight of 95 kilograms (210 pounds).

A flight duration of up to 20 minutes, depending on environmental conditions and pilot weight.

These limitations are balanced by the aircraft’s affordability, ease of use and innovative design, making it a compelling choice for personal aviation enthusiasts. While it may not replace traditional aircraft for long-distance travel, the Jetson ONE provides a unique and enjoyable flying experience tailored to individual use.

The Future of Personal Aviation

The Jetson ONE represents a significant step forward in the evolution of personal aviation. By combining lightweight construction, advanced safety features and intuitive controls, it offers an accessible and practical solution for recreational pilots. Its design and performance are tailored to meet the needs of individuals seeking a new way to experience flight, whether for leisure or short commutes. As EVTOL technology continues to advance, the Jetson ONE paves the way for a future where personal flight is no longer a distant dream but an achievable reality.

Source: Jetson



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