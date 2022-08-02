Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid lands in the UK

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid is now available to buy in the UK and there are a number of models in the range.

The different models available include the Limited 4xe, Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe model.

The arrival of the New Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-In Hybrid sees the new Jeep SUV join the existing American brand’s “4xe” models. The “4xe” badge, consolidated as authentic Jeep branding, represents capability, sustainability, efficiency and even more safety and driving pleasure.

From the moment the Jeep brand introduced the Grand Cherokee in 1992 by driving it up the steps of Cobo Hall in Detroit and through a glass window, signifying the breakthrough premium SUV, it set a new industry benchmark and quickly became synonymous with upscale design and uncompromised capability.

As the most capable SUV brand pushes toward its future of “Zero Emission Freedom,”, this fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, bringing an all-new architecture, new plug-in hybrid powertrain, all-new exterior design, all-new interior with world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies to the global full-size SUV segment.

Pricing for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid starts at £69,900 on the road and you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Stellantis

