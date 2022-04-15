Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe revealed

At the 2022 New York International Auto Show, Jeep revealed the new Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe. Jeep signifies its hybrid models with the 4xe designation. The vehicle marks the first time the High Altitude package has been available on the Grand Cherokee hybrid.

Along with revealing the High Altitude package, Jeep also revealed a new color called Hydro Blue Pearl Coat. The color will be available to order on the Grand Cherokee in the second half of 2022. The High Altitude package is a blacked-out appearance package available on Summit 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe models.

When the High Altitude Package is added to the Summit model, it costs $1495. On the Summit Reserve model, it costs $995. The High Altitude Package adds 21-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, gloss black accents and badging, gloss black roof rails, and a unique grille. Hydro Blue Pearl Coat will be offered on Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve in two-row or three-row for an additional $395. Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 25 miles of the electric driving range utilizing a pair of electric motors, a 400-volt battery, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

