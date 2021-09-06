JBL has launched a new pair of wireless earphones this week in the form of the Reflect Flow PRO. The wireless earphones feature Active noise cancelling and complete with charging case can offer up to 30 hours of playback and are priced at $179.95 and will be available to purchase on November 14th 2021. The Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature in the headphones filters out unwanted noises and smart Ambient technology embedded within the earbuds enables sounds to be heard when running in the street and makes it easy to have a quick chat with a friend while on the move says JBL.

The 6 microphones in the Reflect Flow PRO wireless earbuds provide listeners with perfect voice clarity in calls or meetings, even in the wind, while the IP68 rating provides protection from sweat and rain, and supports both Google Assistant and Alexa Aware personal assistants allowing you to use voice commands to access a wide variety of different applications and features.

Features of the JBL Reflect Flow PRO wireless earphones

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Up to 30 hours of playtime with Qi-Compatible wireless charging – (10 + 20 in case with BT; 8 + 20 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour playtime)

IP68 wave proof protection

6.8 mm drivers deliver JBL Signature Sound

TWS POWERFIN secure fit

6-mic technology, two beamforming mics plus a third for wind suppression on each earbud

Direct access to Google voice assistant via Hot word activation

Bluetooth 5.0

Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Customizable all-access touch control

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Available in Black

Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “It’s exciting to bring our new True Wireless products to JBL fans and to be able to offer new features and a new look after a challenging year. We are always pushing ourselves beyond the cutting edge of sound so that whatever we do, we are connecting people to others and to themselves. Whether you need active noise cancellation or extra-long battery life to get you through a long trip to see friends and family, JBL has you covered.”

Features of the JBL Tune 230NC

Active noise cancelling

40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour playtime)

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

5.8 mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound

TWS stick shape

4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

Voice assistant with built in Google and Alexa voice assistants

Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

JBL Tune 130NC features include

Active noise cancelling

40 hours of play time (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour playtime)

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

10 mm Drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound

TWS bud shape

4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

Voice assistant with built in Hey Google and Alexa

Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Source : JBL

