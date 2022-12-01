Jaguar TCS Racing unveils Jaguar I-TYPE 6 EV race car

Jaguar TCS Racing has unveiled a new electric race car, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 EV and the car will compete in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 EV will come with a top speed of 200 miles per hour and Jaguar will use the technology developed in the car in future EVs.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is the most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever. It is the first FIA Formula E race car to feature both front and rear powertrains, as 250kW regen is added to the front and 350kW regen added at the rear, doubling the regenerative capability over the Gen2 model and removing the need for conventional rear brakes.

Commencing in January 2023, the Gen3 era of Formula E will bring faster and more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing on street circuits across the globe. Pioneering new cutting-edge technologies, the third generation of Jaguar’s Formula E race car will set new performance benchmarks: 74kg lighter and 100kW more powerful than the cars that have preceded it, and now capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200mph.

