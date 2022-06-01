Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 unveiled

Jaguar has announced a new special edition version of their F-Pace SUV, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988.

The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 comes with a supercharged V8 engine that produces 550PS and it also features some Champagne Gold forged alloy wheels. There will be just 394 examples of this limited edition SUV made.

The exclusive F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is the first limited edition of Jaguar’s pinnacle high-performance SUV, created by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke. Just 394 examples are available worldwide.

An emotive specification, inspired by Jaguar’s rich racing heritage, includes specially-formulated Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork, Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch forged alloy wheels, Sunset Gold Satin exterior and interior detailing, plus a ‘One of 394’ SV Bespoke commissioning graphic.

Since its introduction in 2019, the Jaguar F-PACE SVR has established itself as a highly characterful and rewarding high-performance car. Pairing these qualities with a level of SV Bespoke personalisation and exclusivity never offered before on F-PACE makes Edition 1988 an even more captivating proposition. With strictly limited availability, we’re confident this will quickly become the most sought-after F-PACE SVR yet.

You can find out more details about the new Champagne Gold forged alloy wheels over at Jaguar at the link below, the car will retail for £101,550 on the road.

Source Jaguar

