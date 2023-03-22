Jabra Elite 4 ANC earbuds now available $99

If you are in the market for a pair of active noise cancelling earbuds you might be interested to know that Jabra has this week made available its new Jabra Elite 4 ANC earbuds priced at $99.99. Capable of providing up to 5.5 hours of play time, and a maximum of 22 hours with the sleek case when using ANC or 28 hours with ANC off. The Elite 4 earbuds are constructed using premium materials and offer IP55 durability rating against dust and water and come in four classic colors: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

“The Elite 4 has been tailored to provide comfort, optimal sound and convenience. For users that need to connect to two different devices simultaneously, the Jabra Elite 4 offers Bluetooth Multipoint, facilitating smooth and stress-free switching, without skipping a beat. The initial pairing of earbuds to a device is simple, with Fast Pair connecting instantly to a mobile device and Swift Pair linking straight to a laptop or computer.”

“Ideal for traveling or commuting, the Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) in the earbuds filters out unwanted sounds and keeps distractions to a minimum. The Elite 4 are engineered for crystal-clear sound with 4-microphone call technology and 6 mm speakers, so users can rest assured that they will be heard loud and clear. For those seeking tailored listening experiences, the Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app lets users customize the sound to suit their individual tastes.”

“The modern earbud user is looking for tech that’s ready for work and play at their fingertips, while not compromising on key features,” said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra. “The Elite 4 offers a solution to this and is the perfect well-rounded design to help users to concentrate, connect and call without distractions.”

Jabra Elite 4 ANC earbuds features :

– Bluetooth Multipoint means seamless switching between calls and apps

– Fast Pair and Swift Pair ensure instant connections to laptops/phones

– Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise

– Comfortable fit for all-day wearing

– 4-microphone technology for optimized call clarity

– Up to 22 hours total battery with ANC on (28 hours ANC off)

– Go solo feature to use either earbud for listening or taking calls while the other charges

– Spotify Tap playback

– Qualcomm aptX unlike competitors

– IP55-rated rainproof protection, plus 2-year warranty

Source : Jabra





