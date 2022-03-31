IWC launches two new Top Gun watches

IWC Schaffhausen has announced the launch of two new Top Gun watches, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Ceratanium and the Black Ceramic.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Ceratanium comes with a 41mm case and the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 TOP GUN has a 43mm case.

Ceratanium® debuted in the IWC Pilot’s Watches collection with the Pilot’s Watch Double Chronograph TOP GUN Ceratanium® in 2019. Now, this innovative new material returns to the TOP GUN collection with the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 TOP GUN Ceratanium® (Ref. IW388106), the first 41-millimetre Chronograph in this collection with a case, pushers and a crown made of Ceratanium®. In addition to offering outstanding material properties like reduced weight and high scratch resistance, the most striking feature of Ceratanium® is its matte-black color, which IWC and Pantone have specified as “IWC Ceratanium®”. The dark and slightly metallic shade results from a unique manufacturing process: it develops on the surface of the material when the case components are fired at high temperatures in a kiln. Subdued white print and luminescence on the black dial and black hands underscore the all-black, stealthy design. The IWC manufactured 69385 calibre chronograph movement is visible through the tinted sapphire glass case back. The timepiece is fitted on a black rubber strap with textile inlay.

You can find out more details about these two new IWC Top Cun watches over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source IWC

